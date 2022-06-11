Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends measures to improve social protection of children have lost their parents

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the resolution "On measures to improve the social protection of children who have lost their parents and deprived of parental care", Trend reports.

According to the amendments, children who have lost their parents and are deprived of parental care, and are getting a job for the first time, will be provided with clothes, shoes, soft inventory, equipment, or, at their own request, they will be provided with monetary compensation in the amount of 265 manats.