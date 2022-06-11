US Assistant Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will travel the South Caucasus from June 14 to 19 this year, Trend reports citing US Department of State.

"Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia June 14 to 19 to emphasize the U.S. commitment to peace, democracy, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region," the report says.

It is noted that, Assistant Secretary Donfried will emphasize U.S. support for their sovereignty and independence, underscoring "the right of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia to chart their own paths".

She also will highlight the readiness of the United States to help build a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, including by supporting the development of political, economic, and people-to-people connections across the entire region.

The Assistant Secretary will underscore "U.S. support for the diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace, thank Azerbaijan for humanitarian support to Ukraine, and highlight the partnership in promoting European energy security, combatting transnational threats, supporting fundamental freedoms, and advancing bilateral trade and investment", the report says.