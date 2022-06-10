Baku, Dushanbe discuss multifaceted cooperation, prospects for economic ties

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and his Tajikistani counterpart Sodik Imomi have discussed cooperation in political, socio-economic, humanitarian areas, as well as economic relations, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The discussion took place as part of the political consultations marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the report elaborated.

The sides addressed the present status of relations, opportunities for expanding cooperation in political, socio-economic, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest, and shared opinions on the current development and future prospects of trade and economic relations.

In this regard, the importance of the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in terms of developing economic relations was highlighted.

Khalafov briefed the guest on the new regional realities that emerged following the 44-day war in 2020, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan's regions liberated from Armenian control. He spoke on the country's efforts to guarantee the dignified return of IDPs to their homes while ensuring long-term peace and security in the region.

The deputy minister underlined that work is underway to unblock transport and communication lines, and the Zangazur corridor, as a reality of the post-conflict period, has created new opportunities for Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan.

In turn, Imomi emphasized that positive dynamics have been observed in bilateral relations based on centuries-old sincere friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. He noted that over the past 30 years significant progress has been made in advancing relations in various fields of cooperation and Tajikistan has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during this period.

Imomi stated that Tajikistan is interested in learning about Azerbaijan's best practices, particularly in the oil industry sector and technology parks. Commending Azerbaijan’s support for educating young professionals, he recalled that Tajik citizens study in Azerbaijan on the basis of quotas in various educational institutions.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan within international organizations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two men stressed the importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as the continuation of mutual visits and meetings.