Presidential aide, UNGA president mull Azerbaijan's support of multilateral diplomacy

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is a staunch supporter of multilateral diplomacy, the country's top presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said on his Twitter page.

Hajiyev made the remarks commenting on his meeting with President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid.

"Pleased to meet with Abdulla Shahid President of the UN General Assembly and underlined that Azerbaijan is a staunch supporter of multilateral diplomacy and further synchronisation of UNGA and Non-Alignment Movement agenda, as currently Azerbaijan chairs NAM," he wrote.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.

On March 2, 1992, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan’s admission as a member state to the organization at its 46th session, following Azerbaijan's application for membership. The resolution, which was proposed by 111 states, was voted unanimously by all UN members. The admission of Azerbaijan to the UN has become one of the key milestones in the country's history.

Multilateral cooperation within the UN enabled Azerbaijan to strengthen its position in the international arena in a relatively short period of time to establish close ties with both member states and the organization itself.

Azerbaijan’s permanent mission to the United Nations was established on March 6, 1992, providing the country with a perfect chance to develop relations with this institution. The UN permanent mission to Azerbaijan was established in November of the same year.

The permanent mission of Azerbaijan to the UN developed collaboration with the organization and its specialized agencies in the political, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian domains in a short period of time.

On October 24, 2011, Azerbaijan saw a momentous and historic event in its history. Azerbaijan was elected a member of the UN Security Council at the elections. Azerbaijan's nomination was backed by 155 nations in contentious and multi-round voting, and the country was elected a member of this organization.