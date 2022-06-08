Azerbaijani, Pakistani defense universities eye expanding military education coope

By Azernews

Acting Rector of the Azerbaijani National Defense University, Professor Lt.-Gen Heydar Piriyev and his Pakistani colleagues discussed in Baku prospects for expanding cooperation in military education, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The participants in the National Security and War Course also attended a meeting, the report adds.

The meeting highlighted the two nations' improving ties, and potential for strengthening cooperation in the sphere of military education, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

Moreover, the delegation and course participants were given a thorough explanation of Azerbaijan's military school system.

Another unrelated report quoted the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry as saying that in line with safety procedures, the relevant units of the Azerbaijani army continue to dispose of outdated and useless munitions.

According to the ministry, the procedure will take place at the Seyfali training range from 08.06.2022 to 11.06.2022.