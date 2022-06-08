Azerbaijan approves new composition of Supervisory Board of Youth Foundation

|
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree canceling the presidential decree No. 444 dated August 29, 2018 on amending the Order No. 3784 dated March 13, 2018 on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as amending the Order No. 3784 dated 13 March 2018.
Under the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board, approved by part 1 of the Presidential Decree No. 3784 dated March 13, 2018 on approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is given as follows:
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration
Members of the Supervisory Board
Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan
Chairman of Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union
Member of the Board of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan
Member of the Board of the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP).