King of Thailand congratulates Azerbaijani president

07 June 2022 [17:06] - TODAY.AZ

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day, Azernews reports citing Azertag.az.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my cordial congratulations and best wishes for the good health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as for the continuing progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and her people.

Maha Vajiralongkorn

King of Thailand

