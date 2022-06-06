Azerbaijan, Cambodia cancel visa requirements for diplomats

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have canceled visa requirements for diplomats, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

As part of the third round of bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on June 1, in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and his Cambodian counterpart Chem Widhya inked an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports, the report added.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the present condition of bilateral relations, as well as the potential for extending and growing cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres.

Mammadov informed his colleague about the regional post-conflict situation, the progress of demining Azerbaijan’s liberated regions, and restoration and building activities carried out in these lands.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, including Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and Cambodia’s chairmanship in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Widhya thanked Mammadov for the hospitality, reminding him that the two previous meetings were also held in an atmosphere of cordial friendship and mutual commitment to further enhancing the relations between the two nations.

Azerbaijan and Cambodia are strengthening diplomatic relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan. The three rounds of the bilateral consultations were followed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Azerbaijan on April 23-24, 2014.

Both sides reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues while setting up a roadmap for future cooperation to advance ties in potential areas of common interest.

Cambodia is willing to assist the demining of Azerbaijani liberated territories, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said Somathy Prak, secretariat chief of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre, on the sidelines of the international conference "Humanitarian de-mining and sustainable development goals" held in April, in Baku.

Azerbaijan and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on February 2, 1995. In 2021, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $2.2 million from Cambodia, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.