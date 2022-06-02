UK Ambassador hails marking in Baku of Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The celebration in Baku of Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne testifies to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, Azernews reports, citing British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said.

Noting that 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the ambassador pointed out the symbolism of the coincidence of these two dates.

Further, Sharp noted that the presentation of a Karabakh horse to Queen Elizabeth II as a gift on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also proves the warm relations between Azerbaijan and the UK.

The ambassador added that the Karabakh horses stunned the audience at the recent London Olympia International Horse Show.

A reminder that Queen Elizabeth II was presented with a gift from President Ilham Aliyev - a Karabakh horse Glory.

The horse presented to the Queen was brought to Windsor Castle and handed over to the new owner with a certificate containing all the information.

Notably, among the special gifts presented to Her Majesty Elizabeth II in 1956, was the Karabakh horse Zaman. The gift was presented by Nikita Khrushchev but this horse was not shown at the Windsor Castle.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different spheres of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021. Of the total turnover, Azerbaijani exports to the UK amounted to $396.6 million while import was $271.1 million.

The UK contributed over AZN 1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.