Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Delegation headed by the Speaker of Turkey's Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in 7th International Congress of Social Sciences (INCSOS) – Karabakh [from June 2 through June 4 in Baku], on June 2, Trend reports.

The delegation of the Turkish Parliament was met by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Fazail Ibrahimli, Head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey inter-parliamentary friendship group Ahliman Amiraslanov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi and other officials, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.