In Sofia, Azerbaijani FM at the reception of Bulgarian president discusses deepening of bilateral relations

By Azernews

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on an official visit to Sofia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Azernews.

Pointing out the importance of the Azerbaijani top diplomat’s current visit ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, the Bulgarian leader accentuated the vitality for the two countries to further develop all-out relations.

The Bulgarian president underscored that throughout the 30-year-long existence of the bilateral relations, the two friendly nations have managed to attain a high-level interconnection in many areas.

Reiterating an invitation he had sent to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Bulgarian president added that the visit would make a positive contribution to the further expansion of ties not only between the two countries but also between the regions.

For his turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the reception and extended the sincere greetings of the Azerbaijani president to the Bulgarian opposite side. The nation’s top diplomat underscored a very useful exchange of views he had with his Bulgarian counterpart during the second strategic dialogue meeting in Sofia.

The meeting spotlighted views on the cooperation perspectives between the two countries in the field of energy, economy, trade, information technologies, agriculture, tourism, education, and culture. They also underscored Azerbaijan’s reliability as a partner for Bulgaria and the European Union in the energy sector.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also filled the Bulgarian president in on the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus region, including on the restoration work being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, as well as on the activities to bring about the lasting peace. Bulgaria’s intention to support the demining process of the liberated lands was highly appreciated.

To recap, Jeyhun Bayramov handed a congratulatory letter from the Azerbaijani president to his Bulgarian opposite side, in which Ilham Aliyev congratulated Rumen Radev on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.