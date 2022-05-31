NAM labor ministers adopt declaration

By Azernews

The labor ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries adopted a declaration on May 30, Azernews reports.

The document was adopted during a videoconference of labor ministers of the NAM member countries, held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan within the 110th session of the International Labor Conference.

The meeting was dedicated to social issues related to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor market, ensuring labor rights, social protection of workers, and vulnerable groups.

The declaration emphasized the particular importance of intensifying joint efforts to eliminate the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the importance of solidarity and continuing labor market reforms.

Besides, the declaration noted the importance of introducing digital platforms and other technological innovations in the field of labor, employment, and social protection, conducting social dialogue related to the platforms, and developing new strategies, as well as the need to expand active employment programs, and other issues.

Chair of the event, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev noted that the establishment of social justice based on the concept of decent work of the International Labor Organization (ILO) is the most important direction for the NAM.

Further, he pointed out that the importance of the movement, which has been functioning for 60 years, has further increased in recent times due to new challenges.

The minister informed the meeting participants about Azerbaijan's consistent efforts as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement to mobilize global efforts against the pandemic.

Highlighting the successes achieved in Azerbaijan, the minister noted the implementation of three packages of social reforms in the country over the past three years, covering four million people, and the annual allocation of additional funds in the amount of six billion manats ($3.5 billion).

It should be noted that social benefits in the country grew by 2.7 times, the minimum pension - by 2.2 times, the average pension - by 75 percent, the minimum wage - by 2.3 times, and the wage fund - by 2.2 times during the same period.

He also pointed out the importance of the new "Labor and Employment" electronic system, noting the citizens' high appreciation of the work of DOST (Sustainable and Operative Social Provision) centers, transparently and efficiently providing 154 types of social services, including fully automated 110 labor, employment, and social protection services, half of which are proactive.

He reminded that through the initiative of the country in March last year, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on equal and universal access of all countries to vaccines against COVID-19.

Noting that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance in the fight against the pandemic to more than 30 countries, as well as member states of the NAM, Babayev added that the country also made a voluntary financial contribution of $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), and provided the vaccines to a number of countries free of charge.

Babayev also touched upon the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation in 2020, stressing that reconstruction and restoration works are being carried out on the liberated lands on the basis of smart concepts.

Furthermore, the agenda of the meeting was adopted, speeches by ILO Director-General Guy Ryder and representatives of the member states were delivered, and general discussions were held.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.