Army holds medical training for cadets at General Clinical Hospital

By Azernews

Cadets of the Military Medical Faculty under the Medical University underwent military training at the General Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The training on triaging, placement, and medical care of patients and wounded during the mass admission to the hospital was carried out under the annual preparation plan, the report added.

During the training, the cadets practically fulfilled the tasks on the admission of the patients and wounded, providing them with first aid, examination, treatment, and other activities.

The training focused on the development of theoretical knowledge and practical skills of cadets, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



