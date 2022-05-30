President of Republic of Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago, our two countries have built friendly ties of partnership in a wide range of areas. I hope to further advance the relations between our two countries and promote friendship of our peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors, as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.