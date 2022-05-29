Turkish ministers hold fruitful meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts to strengthen cooperation in future - Erdogan

By Trend

The ministers as part of the Turkish delegation had fruitful meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts, which will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the future, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this when speaking about the results of his visit to Azerbaijan.

Emphasizing that Turkey will continue to support the establishment of transport links in Karabakh, the urbanization and reintegration of Karabakh into production, Erdogan said that the relevant bodies of the country will continue to work with their Azerbaijani counterparts on the revival of agricultural land.

"Thus, we will contribute to the return of our Azerbaijani brothers to their native lands," he said.