Azerbaijan opens criminal case on death of serviceman

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Gubadli District Military Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case on the death of an Azerbaijani serviceman, Trend reports via the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office.

Based on the information received by the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Gubadli district about the death of a serviceman of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, private Mehrali Mammadov, who earlier was injured as a result of an accident which occurred on May 27 this year in non-combat conditions in the Lachin district, the accident place and body of the serviceman were examined. Items relevant to the case were confiscated as material evidence and other necessary actions were taken.

The criminal case was opened under Article 342.1-1 (non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment by the head or official of his official duty as a result of dishonest or negligent attitude to his official duty, which negligently entailed the death of the victim or other grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and the necessary investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the law, added the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office.