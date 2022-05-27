Baku, Ankara eye future military cooperation

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Deputy Defence Minister Muhsin Dere discussed in Baku the prospects of military cooperation on May 26, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the delegation, Hasanov underlined that the ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey are built on friendship and fraternity. The minister went on to say that cooperation with Turkey in the military, military-technical and military education spheres has been broadened in order to strengthen Azerbaijan's defense capabilities, which is an essential component in maintaining regional security.

It was emphasized that the cordial ties between the two nations' leaders played a significant role in the development of relations between the brotherly countries, with Turkey's help in the military sector, as well as in all other areas, being particularly vital.

In reply, expressing happiness about his visit to Azerbaijan, Dere emphasized the necessity of building a joint military industry and carrying out an exchange of experience between the two nations.

Teknofest Azerbaijan, being held in Baku, was highlighted as having unique significance.

At the meeting, the sides reviewed the prospects for development and key areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation.

Meanwhile, at the Teknofest Azerbaijan in Baku, several planes and helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force performed their first flights, the ministry said in a separate report.

The demonstration flight by Azerbaijani military pilots on the MiG-29 aircraft, which included aspects of aerobatic maneuvers, piqued the audience's curiosity.

It should be noted that cutting-edge military-technical and other equipment available in the weaponry of the Air Force, and Land Forces, as well as engineering and signal units and subunits, are being displayed at the pavilion allotted to the Defence Ministry within the scope of the festival.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry. At the same time, the Teknofest production office operates in Baku, of which full staff consists of Azerbaijani specialists.

Since 2018, the event has been organized yearly, with the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is controlled by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Baykar Makina's technical director in cooperation with around 60 Turkish state institutions, universities, and private firms.

The festival's goal is to popularize areas like aviation, space industry, and the digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions held within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

The conduct of Teknofest outside of Turkey for the first time is another manifestation of the two countries' friendly, brotherly, and strategic alliance. The organization of this festival in Azerbaijan is also regarded as a significant step forward in technological development.