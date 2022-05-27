Azerbaijani servicemen successfully accomplish tasks in international drills in Turkey

The Azerbaijani servicemen have successfully completed the tasks set as a part of Anatolian Phoenix-2022 International Search and Rescue Exercises in Konya, Turkey, Azernews reports citing the Defence Ministry.

“As part of the exercises, clarification of activities on the map, calculation of the target, parachute training exercises, helicopter training flights and search and rescue operations of the crews of the crashed aircraft in accordance with the scenario were carried out,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister, Commander of the Air Forces Lt.-Gen Ramiz Tairov attended the Distinguished Visitors Day event.

Tairov met with members of the Air Force's troops and praised their professionalism.

Furthermore, the duties given for the second stage of the international exercises Efes-2022 held in Izmir, Turkey, have been completed, the ministry said in a separate report.

“According to the scenario, the tasks of clearing the coastline of underwater mines, conducting an air assault behind an imaginary enemy, attacking its military facility on the coast, and neutralizing the terrorists were successfully accomplished by the participants on the next day of the exercises,” the ministry stressed.

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces represent Azerbaijan in the international exercises.

The multinational drills, where Azerbaijan is being represented by the personnel of the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Nakhchivan and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.

The Efes-2022 multinational exercises are being held in four stages.

On the instructions of the high command, activities are being carried out to improve the professional skills of the Azerbaijani army’s military personnel.

Earlier, the ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.