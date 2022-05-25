Azerbaijan repatriates two kids from Iraq

Azerbaijan has repatriated two children, who were kept in an Iraqi penitentiary, via the Baghdad-Istanbul-Baku route on May 25, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the coordinated and phased measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, the children managed to return home.

Initially, their Azerbaijani citizenship was established. Following that, the Azerbaijani embassy in Iraq organized the children’s repatriation by providing them with ID cards and flight tickets.

Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Istanbul provided a quick passage for them at the airport.

Upon arrival in Azerbaijan, the repatriates underwent the necessary medical examination and were placed in the appropriate institution for reintegration and rehabilitation. It is planned to hand them over to their relatives after the completion of the relevant procedures, the ministry stressed.

The ministry described the repatriation process as a clear example of the state's care for its citizens and another humane step of this kind.

So far, the number of Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Iraq, including 288 children and two women, has reached a total of 290 people.