TurkicWorld media platform marking its first anniversary

By Trend

Turkic.World, the first joint media platform of Turkic-speaking countries, is marking its first anniversary, Trend reports.

The media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of the cooperation between Trend News Agency and Albyarak Media Group of Turkey with the support of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

This project, based on a unique digital platform, managed to unite the leading media of the Turkic countries in just a year.

Uzbekistan’s UzA National News Agency, Kazakhstan’s Kazinform JSC, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar National News Agency and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry have already joined TurkicWorld.

The media platform is available in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Turkmen languages. Besides, the project participants can publish their news in English and Russian. There is also a mobile version of the digital platform.

Thanks to the efforts of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva aimed at developing the Azerbaijani media, the media structures of Azerbaijan are rapidly developing.

The TurkicWorld media platform being the result of the development of the Azerbaijani media market was presented last year in Istanbul at the Turkic Council's Media Forum and was also the official media partner of 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD).

Besides, Turkic.World is the official media partner of the TEKNOFEST 2022 International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.