President Ilham Aliyev receives Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister

By Azernews





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The meeting underscored the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the political, economic, and transport sectors, and highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits.

During the conversation, they touched upon the importance of the selection of Shamakhi as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organization of Turkic States and the holding of the 7th meeting of the Ministers of Tourism of the member countries of the organization there. The sides expressed confidence that this event would contribute to the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism between the member states of the organization.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the initiative of the Uzbek president to have a school built in Fuzuli District liberated from Armenian occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev said that given the existence of a large number of historical sites and historical monuments of world importance in the two countries, there was good potential for expanding cooperation in the tourism sector.

The Uzbek official pointed to the effective cooperation between relevant agencies of the two countries in the tourism sector and expressed his satisfaction with his participation in the event in Shamakhi.