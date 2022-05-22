King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

By Trend

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

It is on the occasion of your country’s national holiday, the Independence Day, that we extend our sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency. We wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity."