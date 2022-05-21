US President Biden's congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev yet another expression of attention to Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani MPs

By Trend

US President Joe Biden's congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day is yet another expression of attention to our country and head of state, MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

"After the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev came to power, the country earned global respect through its successful policy. Following the glorious victory achieved in the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan's respect in the international arena has significantly increased. Moreover, the country's prestige in the region has been further strengthened under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said Musayev.

According to him, receiving a letter of congratulation from the president of such a superpower as the US, on the eve of Independence Day, is a valid assessment of Azerbaijan's prosperity, as well as President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy. All the world leaders accept and respect the power of Azerbaijan and its President," Musayev said.

MP Jeyhun Mammadov also outlined the particular essence of the US President's letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

"The letter shows developing relations between Azerbaijan and the US. In this regard, President Biden emphasized the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Another important point in the letter is the reflection of Azerbaijan's key role in international security," he said.

Mammadov stressed the readiness of the US to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to help Azerbaijan develop economic, transportation, and people-to-people connections. The MP believes that this letter demonstrates the US' intention to further enhance ties with Azerbaijan.