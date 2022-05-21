Azerbaijan approves composition of Supervisory Board of Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of “Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives” public legal entity.

According to the order, the Supervisory Board of “Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives” public legal entity was approved as follows:

Chairman of Supervisory Board

Gunduz Karimov - Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Administration of Azerbaijani President, Assistant to the First Vice-President

Members of the Supervisory Board

Shahin Aliyev - Rector of the Academy of Justice under the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry

Humay Afandiyeva - Judge of the Constitutional Court Azerbaijan Republic

Khalid Gasimli - Head of Law and Legislation Division of the Administrative Office of the Cabinet of Ministers

Farid Hajiyev - Head of the Civil Service and HR Department of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Mejlis).