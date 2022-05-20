Azerbaijani Ombudswoman declares month of human rights to promote the cause

By Azernews





Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has declared the period from May 18 through June 18, 2022, Human Rights Month in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudswoman's Office.

The remarks were made in an appeal to state and local self-government bodies, scientific, educational, and medical institutions, and civil society organizations due to the declaration of Human Rights Month.

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, I declare the Human Rights Month in the country from May 18 through June 18, 2022. In this regard, I urge state and local self-government bodies, scientific, educational, and medical institutions, civil society organizations, as well as non-governmental organizations and media, to join this initiative and arrange a series of events devoted to human rights within the framework of the month," she stressed.

Aliyeva noted that the major purpose of the month is to strengthen human rights protection activities, inform the public about the achievements, identify upcoming tasks to eliminate existing problems, develop legal thinking and legal culture of the population, as well as focus on the inadmissibility of discrimination.

Talking about the history of human rights in the country, the ombudswoman stated that the first strategic public document in the field of the country's human rights was the state program, approved by Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev on June 18, 1998.

The program has determined the promotion of human rights as one of the main government policies. Thus, every year June 18 marks Human Rights Day following President Ilham Aliyev's order dated June 18, 2007.

"A number of strategic documents, such as the state program and national action plan, have been developed and approved at various stages of Azerbaijan's development," she said.

Furthermore, the appeal added that urgent preventive and protective measures taken at the state level in response to the coronavirus infection have yielded positive results. Due to stabilizing epidemiological situation in the country, the government has gradually been easing the restrictive measures.

As she noted, based on the relevant decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, restrictions on all public gatherings and events are removed.

"Therefore, I believe that legal education events can be held in a traditional, hybrid, and online form," Aliyeva added.

In addition, the appeal invited everyone to make a contribution to the organization of educational events dedicated to human rights, preparation of social videos, promotion of human rights in the media and social networks, effective protection of human rights, as well as the development of legal thinking and legal culture in society as part of the month.