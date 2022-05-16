TODAY.AZ / Politics

Lithuanian president to discuss prospects for Azerbaijan-EU relations in Baku

16 May 2022 [13:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Lithuanian President Gitanas Naus?da will discuss the prospects for Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union and a number of other issues on the international agenda during his visit to the country this week, the press service of the president said on May 16, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the press service, President Naus?da plans to exchange views on the security situation in the South Caucasus, the status of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the energy sector.

The Lithuanian president will also meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, added the press service.

