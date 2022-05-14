TODAY.AZ / Politics

Association of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions of Turkic States established

14 May 2022 [13:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Association of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions (NHRI) of Turkic States has been established, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Turkey's Bursa hosted a signing ceremony between representatives of member countries on this occasion.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim, OTS Deputy Secretary General Mirvohid Azimov, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Kyrgyzstan's Ombudsman Atyr Abdrakhmatova and others conveyed their congratulations at the meeting.

