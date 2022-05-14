Russian deputy premier in Armenia calls for opening of transport communications in South Caucasus

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Yerevan discussed the prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.

The discussion was held during a visit of the Russian delegation led by Overchuck and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko to Yerevan on May 12.

As the head of the working group on opening communications, Overchuk stated that maximum efforts are being made both with Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev to resolve these issues.

In his turn, Pashinyan highly appreciated the work already done within the framework of the trilateral working group on the opening of the regional communications, road, and rail links.

“When we come to concrete decisions, it will change the situation in the region not only economically, but also politically, psychologically, and in terms of security,” he said.

He added that the work is underway and Armenia is keen on a concrete positive result.

Overchuk further underscored that opening of the communications links will completely change the entire transport configuration of the region.

“The Armenian economy will be open to new opportunities for development, receiving an additional impetus, and in this regard, the role of Armenia will significantly increase,” he added.

Furthermore, the deputy prime minister stated that all coronavirus restrictions are going to be lifted on May 16, which means that all issues that have hindered contact between the countries are being removed.



During the meeting, the sides also discussed further progress of work carried out within the framework of the tripartite statement of January 11.



Earlier, Pashinyan met with Russian President Putin in Moscow. The key topic of their discussion was the opening of all transport communications.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk have signed a number of documents as part of the 20th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on April 26.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in a variety of sectors, including economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and so on. Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion invested in non-oil sectors. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation" on February 22.

The declaration aims to raise Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level - that of allied relations.

The parties agree to promote cooperation in the political, economic, defense, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and social spheres, as well as healthcare, youth cooperation, and sports, based on mutual historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as deep cultural and humanitarian ties.