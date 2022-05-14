With great perseverance, Azerbaijan's cultural capital on the path to recovery

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

With the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation and the creation of infrastructure in these areas, the Great Return has begun.

The necessary infrastructure is being renewed and created, lands are being demined, and master plans are being prepared for the cities and towns destroyed by the aggressor. It should be noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out this gigantic plan, relying solely on its own resources and efforts.

President Ilham Aliyev often visits the liberated lands and with every visit, our society sees that a new volume of work was done in these territories. The creation of the housing stock has already begun in three urban region centers- Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil.

Major reconstruction work is also underway in Shusha. During the occupation, Armenia razed all the towns and villages to the ground, destroyed all the historical monuments, and brought to a terrible state such a city as Shusha, which is the pearl of the Karabakh, region, and the whole of the Caucasus.

Despite the fact that Armenia turned Shusha into an uninhabitable place, the city is changing rapidly and today is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The whole world sees how Shusha and all the liberated territories are being transformed. Liberated Shusha is being rebuilt and revived thanks to the efforts and undivided attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Shusha is a symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, a symbol of victory, it has strategic importance for Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring the security of the Karabakh region.

Now Shusha is not only in the spotlight of local business circles but also of foreign business circles.

It is worth recalling that Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, and important events of international importance are held there.

In this regard, the 5th "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival got underway in Shusha on May 12. To recall, the first "Kharibulbul" festival was held in Shusha in 1989 in connection with the 100th birthday anniversary of the famous singer, pedagogue, and People's Artist Seyid Shushinskiy.

In addition, a grandiose first International Culinary Festival was held recently in Shusha with the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Agency for Tourism. Later, in July Vagif Poetry Days are planned to be held in Shusha, and in July-August, the final stage of the Mugham TV contest and a concert of the winners will take place. Also during the year the international festival of art Shusha-2022 and the international photo festival Four Seasons of Shusha are planned. All these events will be held within the framework of the Year of Shusha.

All roads lead to Shusha. It is not only about the symbolism of this phrase, but it is also related to the fact that in parallel with the revival of the city, the revival of communications (roads, water pipelines, power lines) is underway.

On May 10, President and First Lady, being in Shusha, got acquainted with the reconstruction work carried out on various facilities of the city.

During the visit, the president and the first lady got acquainted with the final completion work in the administrative building and landscaping work; restoration work carried out in Shirin Su Bath; restoration work carried out in the house where Sadigjan, a famous tar player; a project of a mosque complex to be built; restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex; repair work carried out at Shusha Realniy School. They also visited the area where the Shusha Boutique Hotel will be located and attended the opening of the Shusha Digital Management Center of Azerishig OJSC.

What is being done today in Shusha and the other liberated regions is direct proof of who this land really belongs to. As President Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people from Shusha, "We, the true owners of these lands, have already returned, and this land and these skies are seeing that. They see another step is taken towards development every day. Every day, a stone is placed on top of another. We will restore all the liberated lands.”

Shusha and all the liberated territories are coming back to life, flourishing now because the true owners of these lands have returned.

The world now sees that a state, not so big compared to others, relying on its own forces, carries out a huge creative work and can serve as an example for other countries.

All these became possible as a result of the tremendous work of President Ilham Aliyev. Shusha will be reborn and become a real pear of the entire region, one of the most beautiful places in the world.