Presidential aide: Heydar Aliyev's legacy lives in people's hearts

By Azernews





The legacy of great leader Heydar Aliyev lives in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, presidential foreign policy aide Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Highlighting that the political legacy of the great leader is being preserved, Hajiyev stated that Heydar Aliyev’s activities are directly related to the development of Azerbaijan, and the strengthening of its statehood.

"Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for strengthening the statehood of Azerbaijan. Foundations of our country's domestic policy and foreign policy strategy were laid. The Azerbaijani state has entered a new stage of development," he stressed.

In a Twitter post, Hajiyev stated that the country honors the memory of the great leader with deep respect and esteem.

“We honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect and esteem. Modern, strong and constantly developing Azerbaijan was the main objective of his life. The great leader was convinced that Shusha and other lands would be liberated and the Father's will would be fulfilled,” the post added.

Pointing out the testament of the great leader to liberate Azerbaijan’s Karabakh from Armenian occupation, he noted that Shusha - the heart of Azerbaijan - was liberated from occupation on November 8, 2020.

May 10 marks the 99th birthday anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's national leader, and former president.

Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923, in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. He is renowned as the father of modern Azerbaijan and the architect of the country’s current foreign and domestic policies.

On October 3, 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected president of the Azerbaijani Republic.

He was re-elected president of Azerbaijan on October 11, 1998.

On December 12, 2003, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, President Heydar Aliyev passed away in the Cleveland hospital in the U.S., where he had been undergoing medical treatment, and on December 15, he was buried at the Alley of Honor in Baku.