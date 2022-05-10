Azerbaijani president, First Lady visit grave of great leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members have visited the tomb of the great son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 99th anniversary of his birth, Azertag has reported.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tomb, and paid tribute to him.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the family members also put flowers at the tomb of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

