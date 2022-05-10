HEYDAR ALIYEV - GREATEST AZERBAIJANI, NATIONAL SAVIOR & BEST PRESIDENT OF ALL TIMES

By Azernews





BY Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

Today Azerbaijan is marking the 99th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. He is remembered as a charismatic, strong, and undisputed leader of his time with an inestimable and rich heritage in the service of humanity.

His convincing leadership skills, coupled with his faith in his nation, principled and far-sighted position, always navigated him through tremendous difficulties to success.

His second return to power – the mission he had accomplished successfully - coincided with the demise of the USSR that triggered gigantic difficulties. However, he coped with the enormous task in a good faith, halting further aggravation of the situation at home that was brought about by the death of the Soviet empire and territorial claims of Armenia with ensuing military aggression that led to the exodus of over 1m Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

The national leader’s task was to halt further deterioration of the situation in Azerbaijan and rally the dispirited nation around the paramount need to overcome hurdles and stand up for the protection of the Fatherland. The success of his mission that started in Naxcivan and soon got noticed in the whole of Azerbaijan rekindled hopes and charted the only way out of the situation at that point, that is, the national unity around the strong and experienced leader, empowered with the best skills to overcome the tragic developments.

Heydar Aliyev’s task was to persuade his nation and regain the overall confidence to bolster the foundations of the newly-established state for which many sacrifices were made. In a very delicate situation, he had to display his best qualities to accomplish the nation’s centuries-old dream.

His extraordinary leadership skills marked him out against insurmountable difficulties. Bold, brave, and tireless in his resolve to take on difficulties, he inspired a nervous and hesitant nation through his sheer energy and force of personality to defy stark odds.

The entire history of Azerbaijan would have been different today if he had not come to power for the second time. Doubtless, when in power, his superb speeches inspired the country and kept it going. Heydar Aliyev’s steel determination and foresight identified national problems and devised the right formulas to overcome them backed by his time-tested experiences.

THE SAVIOR OF HIS NATION

He is a savior of his nation in the late XX century, the first Azerbaijani to be so hailed in eons. No other Azerbaijani politician can remotely match the scope of Heydar Aliyev’s achievement.

The period of Heydar Aliyev is a chronicle of Azerbaijan’s centuries-old history of statehood, which had unparalleled services in nation-building. National leader Heydar Aliyev had unparalleled services in the preservation of the independent Azerbaijani state, nation-building, and development of Azerbaijan.

The campaign against Heydar Aliyev, launched in 1987 after his removal from the USSR leadership on the basis of the plot of the then USSR Secretary-General Mikhail Gorbachev and Armenians, was the harbinger of tragedies to come.

The Sumqayit events, the bloody January 20, 1990 killing of civilians in Azerbaijan by the Soviet troops, the Khojaly genocide, and the occupation of Karabakh, and seven surrounding districts were integral parts of the plots against Azerbaijan, devised by Armenia, the Diaspora, and its supporters worldwide.

This was a step-by-step realization of the idea of a "greater Armenia" devised by world Armenians over the past 200 years. The removal of Heydar Aliyev from the central government paved the way for the implementation of these insidious plans.

In the early 1990s, the Armenian separatism, orchestrated by the negligence of the then Soviet pro-Armenian leadership, and the financial support of the Armenian diaspora, resulted in the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Following the occupation of the whole of Karabakh and surrounding territories, Armenians were hoping to formalize the annexation under coercion, taking advantage of Azerbaijan’s domestic instability and almost the absence of a regular army. However, they were completely wrong and miscalculated Heydar Aliyev’s leadership skills and vision. The national leader needed a pause to reassess the nation’s resolution to regain the lost lands after building a strong economy and a powerful army.

At the helm of Azerbaijan's 30-year independence, survival from tragedies and upheavals, the preservation and development of the statehood lies the presence of a political leader like Heydar Aliyev in the country at a crucial moment in history, the deep trust and confidence of the Azerbaijani people in him.

The nation-building, public and political stability in the country, successful implementation of socio-economic development strategy, the implementation of institutional reforms and building of modern society, integration of Azerbaijan into the system of international relations, national unity, and solidarity based on the ideology of Azerbaijanism.

THE CONTRACT OF THE CENTURY

The Contract of the Century, signed in 1994, brought together the world's leading energy giants to the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The flow of investment in the country had begun, huge energy projects have been implemented, and the necessary resources for future development had been obtained.

1993-2003 was an important stage in the preservation of national statehood and the beginning of sustainable modern development in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev is a worthy successor of Heydar Aliyev's political, economic, and military achievements. Since 2003, President Ilham Aliyev has ensured the country's socio-economic, cultural, and political development on the foundation laid by the great leader.

Important energy projects were implemented, and socio-economic development of the regions and reconstruction of socio-economic infrastructure has been guaranteed. Azerbaijan has become a transport and communication hub of the region, and a successful army has been built. Azerbaijan, which pursues an independent policy based on national interests, has bolstered its position internationally.

As a whole, Azerbaijan's development strategy has been successfully implemented. The historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war of 2020 and ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was, in essence, the greatest celebration of the national statehood strategy defined by national leader Heydar Aliyev, which was further improved and upgraded by President Ilham Aliyev.

The services of national leader Heydar Aliyev to the people of Azerbaijan are unparalleled. He is the founder of the independent state and the savior of the Azerbaijani people. At all stages of his activities, Heydar Aliyev gained historical achievements that today serve the development of Azerbaijan, ensuring and strengthening national solidarity, protecting state interests, and preserving the traditions of statehood.