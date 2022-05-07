Azerbaijani, Brazilian MFAs hold political consultations

By Trend

The Foreign Ministries of Brazil and Azerbaijan held the third round of political consultations in Brazília, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the political consultations on the current state of bilateral relations, and issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for partnership within the framework of regional and international organizations.

During his visit to Brazil, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with the country’s Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy Filipe Martins, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Marcio Eli Almeida Leandro and members of the Brazilian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament.

The meeting parties discussed the prospects for bilateral relations, the expansion of economic cooperation, the importance of inter-parliamentary ties, and emphasized the importance of expanding contacts between the two countries.