Azerbaijani minister meets with IFAD representative

By Trend

Director of the Sub-Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Bernard Hien met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, during his official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry.

The sides discussed the application of green agriculture in Azerbaijan, the impact of climate change on agriculture, the work done in this area, as well as the importance of the transition to digital agriculture in preventing water losses in the agricultural sector.



