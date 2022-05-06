TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan determines state duties on audiovisual media activities

06 May 2022 [17:28] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On amendments to the law “On state duty".

According to the law, state duties in connection with the audiovisual media activities were determined as follows:

22.0.39. Activities of audiovisual media:

 

22.0.39.1. countrywide terrestrial TV broadcaster

5,000 manat ($2,940)

22.0.39.2. countrywide terrestrial radio broadcaster

2,500 manat ($1,470)

22.0.39.3. regional terrestrial TV broadcaster

1,500 manat ($880)

22.0.39.4. regional terrestrial radio broadcaster

500 manat ($294)

22.0.39.5. satellite platform broadcaster

2,500 manat

22.0.39.6. non-satellite platform broadcaster

1,500 manat

22.0.39.7. on-demand broadcast service provider

500 manat

22.0.39.8. simple platform operator

1,500 manat

22.0.39.9. universal platform operator

2,500 manat

22.0.39.10. multiplex operator

2,500 manat

