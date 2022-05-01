Military attaches visit military unit Azerbaijany army

By Trend

According to the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a familiarization visit to the military unit was organized for military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press-service of ministry.

During the visit, representatives of the military attaches apparatus visited the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex. In the exposition of the museum functioning in the complex, the guests got acquainted with the stands dedicated to the genocide. They were given detailed information about the crimes committed by Armenians.

Then the military attaches visited the military unit. The delegation was briefed on the activities of the military unit. They got acquainted with the conditions created for military personnel and combat equipment available in the armament.

Representatives of the military attachés apparatus expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for organizing the visit at a high level