First VP thanks all state structures' employees involved in extinguishing fire in Sumgayit [UPDATE]

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "I am proud of the professionalism of the employees of government agencies who were involved in extinguishing the fire that broke out in Azersun Industrial Park in Haji Zeynalabdin settlement of Sumgayit city and express my deep gratitude to them."