Shusha emerges as cultural epicenter of Azerbaijan

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani president's special representative, Aydin Karimov, has said that Shusha has become the center of cultural activities in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at the international conference on the topic "Development and Cooperation in South Caucasus" which kicked off in liberated Shusha on April 28.

"Over the past year, Shusha has become an important venue for international events in Karabakh, which can be described as a special contribution to the future development and long-term peace in the region," he said.

He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for making Shusha the nucleus of the country's cultural events.

The international forum due in Shusha on April 28-29 is organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and ADA University. Two-panel discussions on topics "Shusha-road to revival" and "Cooperation, opportunities, and challenges" will take place within the framework of the conference on April 28.

The forum is attended by experts, researchers and media representatives from about 50 foreign think tanks from more than 20 countries. On April 29, participants will continue the discussion on "Mines threats and the challenges of IDPs return".

The main purpose of the Shusha International Forum is to develop relations between the countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, to consider opening communications, and to discuss a peaceful agenda for the normalization of relations with Armenia, formed by Azerbaijan as a basis for progress, security and prosperity.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.