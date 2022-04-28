Int'l dev't, cooperation conference kicks off in Shusha

By Azernews





An international conference on the topic "Development and Cooperation in South Caucasus" has started in Azerbaijan's Shusha.

Two-panel discussions on topics "Shusha-road to revival" and "Cooperation, opportunities, and challenges" will take place within the framework of the conference.

Speaking at the conference, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will serve the development of integration in the South Caucasus.

"Azerbaijan, for its part, is ready to sign the peace treaty, demonstrating this by participating in the negotiation process, which lasted 30 years," he said.

Noting that Armenia is still refraining from concrete steps which will benefit it, Hajiyev stressed that joint development in various sectors such as transport, trade and energy will bring social and economic benefits to Azerbaijan, Armenia and the entire region.

Moreover, he mentioned that Azerbaijan will continue to develop its security and defense forces.

"We cannot forget everything that has happened over the past 30 years in Karabakh and we will continue to build our defense forces," he said

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia and that the country is not seeking vengeance.

"We are striving for justice," he said.

Speaking about the OSCE Minsk Group, Hajiyev stated that its work on peaceful settlement of the conflict turned out to be fruitless.

"Negotiations within the Minsk Group have not led to peace in South Caucasus for about 30 years," Hajiyev said.

He underlined that Azerbaijan has always aimed for a peaceful settlement and today wants to turn the page of history.

Additionally, the official stressed that Azerbaijan didn't use heavy weapons to liberate Shusha from the Armenian occupation.

"We didn't use heavy weapons to liberate Shusha, as we highly appreciate the cultural and historical component of the city. Shusha has always held a special place in the hearts of Azerbaijanis," he said.

The event is attended by representatives of leading international think tanks. Participants arrived at Fuzuli International Airport on the "Aghdam" plane and familiarized themselves with the air harbor.

The delegation also got acquainted with the work of Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the country's liberated lands. Guests were able to observe the process of clearing mines in one of the sections of liberated territories.

The international forum in Shusha, which will be held on April 28-29, is organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and ADA University.

The forum is attended by experts, researchers and media representatives from about 50 foreign think tanks from more than 20 countries. On April 29, participants will continue the discussion on "Mines threats and the challenges of IDPs return".

The main purpose of the Shusha International Forum is to develop relations between the countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, to consider opening communications, and to discuss a peaceful agenda for the normalization of relations with Armenia, formed by Azerbaijan as a basis for progress, security and prosperity.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.