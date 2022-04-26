WHO ready to contribute to digital healthcare system in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The World Health Organization (WHO) is ready to contribute to the process of creating a digital healthcare system in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, specifically in Karabakh and East Zangazur regions.

Regional Director for Europe at World Health Organization Hans Henri Kluge made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 26.

Furthermore, he noted that the WHO is going to work closely with Azerbaijan.

He stressed that Azerbaijan can become one of the regional centers providing health services in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.