Modern five-star hotels to be built in Shusha's Dashalti village

By Trend

Modern five-star hotels, tourist centers, and catering facilities will start operating in the Azerbaijani Shusha's Dashalti village in the near future, Trend reports.

This was discussed at the closing ceremony of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

"Given the picturesque nature, charming landscapes, and tourism opportunities of Karabakh, our compatriots can take an active part in attracting foreign tourists to this region," the Congress participants said.

Over 400 representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and guests from 65 countries attended the Victory Congress in Shusha.

The 1st Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held on the initiative of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in 2001, the 2nd Congress was held following the Order of President Ilham Aliyev in 2006, the 3rd Congress - in 2011, and the 4th Congress - in 2016.