Armenia most likely to benefit from peace treaty with Azerbaijan - expert

By Trend





Armenia is most likely to benefit from concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Associate Professor of the Faculty of History at Lomonosov Moscow State University Ismail Agakishiev told Trend.

According to him, it's not a secret that Armenia has been the most economically underdeveloped country for 30 years in the South Caucasus. On the other hand, the 30-year conflict has been a humanitarian tragedy for all countries in the region.

"Addressing this issue creates the opportunity for implementing transport, logistics, and energy projects, as well as restoration of human relations through the economy. That's why the establishment of long-term peace in the region is necessary. The peace treaty is significant not only for the countries of the region, but also for Russia, Turkey and Iran," Agakishiev said.

Speaking of the future tasks of the diaspora, he emphasized that the enemy destroyed Karabakh and did not leave a single piece of land without mines.

“Several landmines have been placed at one point. Therefore, today everyone is tasked with the demining of the liberated territories and their restoration,” added Agakishiev.