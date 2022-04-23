Design of second "smart village" is underway in Fuzuli's Dovletyarly village-Azerbaijani President's special rep

By Trend





The design of the second "smart village" is underway in the village of Dovletyarly of the Fuzuli district, which is part of the Karabakh economic region, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, jobs will also be created here.

"This village is expected to be larger than the village of Agali in Zangilan. There are about 1500 houses here. After the completion of the project, a corresponding tender for its implementation will be announced. We will inform the public in a timely manner," he said.