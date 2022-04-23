Shusha Congress marks start of new era for diaspora

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The diaspora plays a significant role in the activities of modern states and international organizations.

In the face of rapid changes and diversification in the national ethnocultural and socio-cultural milieu, the diaspora strives to maintain its identity. This is demonstrated not only through the formation of global diaspora groups but also through their participation in international organizations.

Under the presidential decree signed on July 5, 2002, the State Committee for Work with Azerbaijanis living abroad was established and the committee began working with compatriots around the world as a state body.

The formation of the state committee has allowed crucial efforts to be taken to address current issues in this field and to focus the Azerbaijani Diaspora's actions on achieving the state's national objectives.

The state committee's major goal is to communicate Azerbaijan's realities to the rest of the world, to bring Azerbaijanis from all over the world closer together, and to win the information war.

Diaspora during 44-day war

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora took an active part in conveying Azerbaijan’s just position to the world by holding rallies and actions uniting Azerbaijanis in many countries around the world during the 44-day war in 2020.

The committee has also done very important work in conveying the historical facts of the Second Karabakh War to the world community and the media.

The fact that congresses were held on March 16, 2006, July 5-6, 2011, and June 3-4, 2016, shows that diaspora development has long been a strategic goal of the state.

Looking back, the development path of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations should be applauded, and its critical role in defending national interests should be stressed.

Azerbaijanis worldwide have become more organized as a result of the state committee's improved activities, the development and implementation of a new "Strategic Road Map" adopted in 2018, and the application and development of information and communication technologies in the Diaspora.

The state committee plays a significant role in coordinating the activities of compatriots and organizations operating abroad, as well as in bringing the concept of national solidarity and unity to fruition.

The formation of 14 Coordinating Councils covering 31 countries and the establishment of 18 Azerbaijani Houses in 12 countries (Tallinn, Warsaw, Budapest, Brussels, Salzburg, Barcelona, Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Kyiv, Odessa, Ankara, Igdir, Cairo, Thessaloniki, Tbilisi, Marneuli, and Gardabani) gave the impetus to unite compatriots around a common idea. This unity and solidarity were on display during Azerbaijan's 44-day war with Armenia, which ended with a historic victory.

During the 44-day war against Armenia's aggression and occupation policy, the diaspora held over 200 rallies in over 30 countries, with over 25,000 compatriots attending.

The statements and appeals of about 300 diaspora organizations operating in more than 50 countries to heads of state and government, members of parliament, and international organizations from various countries demonstrated to the entire world the political will and determination of the Azerbaijani people.

There are already approximately 500 diaspora organizations worldwide. The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora has been successful in adapting its activities to the new realities that Azerbaijan has created in the region following the 44-day war in 2020.

Shusha Congress

On April 22-23, the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis is being held in Shusha. The gathering of world Azerbaijanis in Shusha has a great historical, political and spiritual significance.

The decision to hold the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, coincides with a period of large-scale reconstruction in the liberated lands, and it has historical and symbolic importance. In this sense, the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis which is being held in Shusha will go down in history as the Victory Congress.

If previous congresses primarily focused on ending Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the fifth congress in Shusha will outline new goals for Azerbaijanis worldwide for the coming years.

The new objectives will center on expanding the information war by informing the world about Armenia's genocides and atrocities against innocent Azerbaijanis.

The congress will address issues such as the challenges confronting the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period, as well as its contributions to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh.

The Shusha-hosted event also has moral, historical and political significance.

Around 400 diaspora representatives from 65 countries are attending the congress, which allows participants to meet their compatriots working in other countries.

This is the first large gathering of the Azerbaijani Diaspora since the liberation of Karabakh, which has shown exceptional organization and unity in recent years and has played an important role in informing the international community about Azerbaijan's realities.

The main expectations from the 5th Congress are to bring compatriots from all over the world closer together around independent Azerbaijan and to keep them under the state's constant care and attention. Compatriots living away from home are expected to help Azerbaijan become a more prosperous country among the world's leading and developed nations.

The State Committee for Work with the Diaspora should also work to ensure that compatriots learn about Azerbaijani realities, national culture, music, art, folklore, and so on in their home country and support them in spreading these values.

Azerbaijan has created new realities in the region, and the Azerbaijani Diaspora must redefine its activities in light of these new realities. The Shusha Congress will allow participants to exchange ideas on how to organize diaspora activities in the postwar period, re-evaluate the work of both international and local organizations, the media, and other institutions in various countries, and implement events and projects based on new concepts in a collaborative manner.

The congress will place a special emphasis on the role of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh. Diaspora activists from different countries are interested in attracting potential investors to Azerbaijan, exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships, and expanding the scope of events to promote Azerbaijani culture.

Shortly after the conflict ended, Azerbaijan launched a peace initiative with concrete ideas for border delimitation and demarcation, communication opening, and the signing of a peace treaty.

Because Armenia accepted Azerbaijan's proposal based on five principles, the Armenian government has formally stated that it recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and that it has no territorial claims to Azerbaijan and will not do so in the future.

This is a crucial aspect to remember in the post-conflict period. These five principles will subsequently be used to conduct peace negotiations.

All activists, including Diaspora groups, must inform the international community about the new reality. Azerbaijanis residing in other countries have great opportunities to educate the public about the history of Karabakh, Zangazur, the essence of the Kurakchay, Gulustan, and Turkmenchay peace agreements, the establishment of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, and the mass deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia in 1940-1950. They must convey to the world community Azerbaijan's reality, as well as the realities of the post-conflict era.

Diaspora groups working in other countries are in regular contact with Azerbaijan, and cooperation between them is growing. No matter where they live, Azerbaijanis must maintain ties to their motherland and remain committed to their culture. This goal is now being served by the establishment of Azerbaijani houses and schools in a variety of countries.