Turkic-speaking countries can address future challenges, dangers only jointly - TurkPA

By Trend





Turkic-speaking countries will be able to address future challenges and dangers only jointly, Aibek Osmonov, Kyrgyz MP, chairman of the commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) on social, cultural and humanitarian issues, said, Trend reports.

Osmonov made the remark at the commission’s ninth meeting held on April 22 in Azerbaijani parliament in Baku.

According to him, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the well-being of the population of all countries.

"This is a problem for the whole world. We must work together to solve social and humanitarian issues and to improve the well-being of the population of our countries. I hope that our relations will develop in an upward direction," added the MP.