Azerbaijan has once again shown world that Shusha is Azerbaijan - Chairman of Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress

By Trend

Shusha is hosting the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis, and we have been waiting for this day for 30 years, a Congress participant, Chairman of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAC) Elsever Mammadov said in an interview with Trend in Shusha.

According to him, the Victory Congress is a very significant historic event.

"The entire world saw the Azerbaijani people uniting around their country and liberating their lands. Azerbaijan has once again shown the world that Shusha is Azerbaijan," Mammadov stressed.