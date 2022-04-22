Liberation of ancestral lands of Azerbaijan from occupation a great reason for pride of all Azerbaijanis - scientist

By Trend

Liberation of ancestral lands of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation is a great reason for the pride of all Azerbaijanis worldwide, Representative of Azerbaijani diaspora, Honored Scientist of Azerbaijan Amirullah Mammadov told Trend on the sidelines of V Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha on April 22.

"This victory is a great holiday for all Azerbaijanis," Mammadov said.

He noted that for about 30 years, more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory was under occupation and successful liberation of the country's territory thanks to Azerbaijan's army, is a great reason for the pride of millions of compatriots living in other countries.

Holding the V Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha is also a great joy and holiday, Mammadov said.