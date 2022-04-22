President makes speech at 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha [PHOTO]

The fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis has today kicked off in the city of Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Congress.

“Today we are holding a Congress of World Azerbaijanis in free Karabakh and free Shusha. The name of this congress is Victory Congress, and this is natural. Because for the first time after the historic Victory, Azerbaijanis from all over the world are gathering to hold a congress. In general, the name of Victory is very appropriate for our people,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

The head of state said: “You have come here through Victory Road, and the name of the Congress is Victory Congress. At present, Victory Museums are being built in different parts of the country, first of all, in liberated lands.”

“From now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live as a victorious people, live forever, and our state will live as a victorious state from now on. This is a great happiness for all of us, for those living in Azerbaijan, for Azerbaijani citizens, for Azerbaijanis living abroad,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

“Our heroic sons who carried out this historic mission have rendered unparalleled services to history, to the people and to the Motherland. The youth who grew up in the years of independence, the youth who grew up in the spirit of patriotism have presented us with this historic feat, this historic news to the people of Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

The first Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2001. The second, third and fourth congresses took place in accordance with the orders of President Ilham Aliyev in 2006, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

