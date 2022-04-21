Ukraine envoy thanks President Aliyev for humanitarian aid

|
By Azernews
By Sabina Mammadli
Ambassador Vladislav Kanevskyi has thanked the Azerbaijani leadership, primarily President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people at a very difficult time, local news sources have reported.
"Azerbaijan is carrying out the third stage of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The seventh air carrier is leaving with food and other necessary means for the country. Of course, the humanitarian assistance provided at a very difficult time for Ukraine is a clear confirmation of the high-level strategic partnership between the two countries, and the great friendship between the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani peoples," Kanevskyi told reporters.
The Azerbaijani government has sent another humanitarian aid to Ukraine to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.
According to the ministry, the aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons includes medicines and medical supplies worth 3.37 million manat ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth one million manat ($590,000).
The first plane for delivery of the humanitarian aid to Warsaw Airport has taken off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 14:30 (GMT +4).
On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN 21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of Azerbaijan's leadership.
Some 6,163 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan since February 24, 2022, Azerbaijani State Migration Servicemen Spokesperson Elnur Kalantarli earlier said.
In late March, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that about 20,000 Azerbaijanis left Ukraine due to the strained situation in the country.
Azerbaijan earlier called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks in an address to the UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 2.
"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.
The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.
"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.