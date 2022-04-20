Victory Congress in Shusha: Major milestone in post-war history

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijanis worldwide, who played a pivotal role in the country won in the 44-day war with Armenia, will soon come together in the cultural capital Shusha.

As outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, courageous protests of compatriots living abroad against the insidious provocations of the enemy and anti-Azerbaijani circles during the Patriotic War, their selfless service in conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world community have made a sizable contribution to the November 2020 victory.

The Shusha-based event is expected to draw 400 diaspora representatives from 65 countries. The preparations for the congress are nearing completion. The congress participants will first visit Baku's Alley of Honors, then the Alleys of Martyrs I and II before departing for Shusha.

Following the official opening ceremony, there will be a report on the activities of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, discussions on "Challenges facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period", and "Contributions of the Azerbaijani Diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh".

History of World Azerbaijani Congress

Any country's diaspora reflects its power, diversity, and strength. The formation of the Azerbaijani diaspora began on February 1, 1949, with the establishment of the "Azerbaijan Culture Circle" in Ankara, Turkey. In 1956, Saleh bay Sheykhzamanli founded the "Azerbaijan Society of America" in the United States.

World War II marked the beginning of a new era in the history of the Azerbaijan Diaspora. Because of the number of Azerbaijanis taken hostage during the war and those who had to flee to Europe for various reasons after the war, the number of our compatriots living abroad increased dramatically during that time period. Then came the repressions, which resulted in an increase in the number of Azerbaijanis living abroad.

National leader Heydar Aliyev played an indispensable part in the formation of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Heydar Aliyev worked hard in the 1970s and 1980s to preserve the people's historical memory, develop culture, and popularize Azerbaijan around the world. The formation of the Azerbaijan Cultural Relations Society with the assistance of Azerbaijanis living abroad (the society "Veten" (Motherland)) served to unite compatriots and their relationships with the Motherland. Heydar Aliyev, the country's leader, paid special attention to the expansion of scientific-intellectual potential. Hundreds of Azerbaijanis were able to further their education in the USSR's progressive educational institutions as a result of his efforts.

Heydar Aliyev's speech in Moscow on the January 20th tragedy sparked the organization of all Azerbaijanis around the world.

In addition, in November 2001, Baku hosted the I Congress of World Azerbaijanis. The Congress was significant in terms of uniting all Azerbaijanis living abroad around a common goal: the concept of a single Azerbaijanihood, and it laid the groundwork for a qualitatively new stage in history of the Diaspora movement.

The "State Policy Regarding Azerbaijanis Living in Foreign Countries" law, which was passed in December 2002, identified a priority area and legal principles in this field.

Speaking at the First Congress, the national leader described it as a landmark event in the history of independent Azerbaijan, as well as the history of Azerbaijanis all over the world.

"I want to say it again from the bottom of my heart: each person's nationality is a source of pride for him. I have always been proud, and I am proud today to be an Azerbaijani," he said in his speech.

Following congresses

This is not the first World Azerbaijanis' Congress held in the aftermath of a significant historical event. There appears to be a pattern in this regard. Thus, the previous, fourth congress was held in June 2016, just two months after the successful April battles, which laid the groundwork for future victory and, to some extent, began to change the aura surrounding the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

To give a brief history of these congresses, they were previously held every five years, but the 44-day war and subsequent developments forced a slight change in the schedule this time. There was active work for six years. Thus, 14 coordinating councils covering 31 countries have been established over the past four years, and 18 Azerbaijani houses have been established in 12 countries around the world, including Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine, Turkey, Georgia, and Greece. Azerbaijani "Karabakh" schools have been established abroad at the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, teaching over 250 children in their native language.

As mentioned above, 2001 was a very important year in terms of the formation of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations. After the first congress, in 2002, the State Committee for Work with Azerbaijanis Living Abroad (now the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora) was established. Over the past years, the number of diaspora structures has increased. If during the first congress there were a little more than 200 of them, then by 2016, that is, by the World Azerbaijanis' Fourth Congress, Azerbaijanis were already united in 462 organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev stated in his speech at the IV Congress about the Diaspora's tasks that not only the older but also the younger generation of the Diaspora should be connected with Azerbaijan, primarily through knowledge of their native language.

During the congress, the president focused particularly on the issue of unity.

"I really want the diaspora organizations operating abroad to hit one point, to consolidate. In this case, they will become even stronger; respect for them will increase in society. If the public of foreign countries sees that Azerbaijani diaspora organizations do not get along with each other, they act against each other, that will not be good. There are a few cases like this. But today I would like to touch on this topic from this rostrum and note that unity is the main issue," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Significance of fifth World Azerbaijanis congress

The activity of the diaspora during the Patriotic war was especially notable. Approximately 200 rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world, with tens of thousands of our compatriots and friends of Azerbaijan taking part. Azerbaijani communities went to great lengths to inform the world about the truth about the war. Some 300 diaspora organizations in more than 50 countries sent statements and appeals to heads of state, members of parliament, and international organizations, which were also invaluable.

The fact that the fifth Congress coincides with the large-scale reconstruction of our liberated lands is significant both historically and symbolically. It is also known as the Victory Congress.

The main topics of discussion will be the tasks confronting the Azerbaijani diaspora in the postwar period, as well as the Azerbaijani diaspora's contribution to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh. Notably, these are the most pressing issues on the minds of Azerbaijanis around the world today.

First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh Hajiyev has shared that the congress will be held from April 22 through April 23

"The congress in Shusha will become the Victory Congress. Important decisions will be made that will determine the activities of the diaspora at this forum, organized in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world," Hajiyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev's purposeful activity, leadership, resolute defense of our national interests, and well-thought-out and determined policy made this a reality.



